Two Vehicle Haines City Crash Causes One Vehicle To Burst Into Flames

By Anita Todd & Carl Fish

According to the Polk County Fire Rescue a two vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:38 am this morning at the intersection of 17/92 W at Lee Jackson Hwy W in Haines City. The crash involved a grey SUV of some type and a white in color sedan.

After the crash the front end of the white sedan caught on fire and Haines City Fire Department arrived on scene to put it out.

White Sedan Catches On Fire In Two Vehicle Crash In Haines City Photo Credit to ATodd

At this time we do not believe any significant injuries occurred as no one was transported for medical care. If additional information is released we will update this article.

Traffic was still backed up as of 12:30pm, but should be cleared soon.

White Sedan Catches On Fire In Two Vehicle Crash In Haines City Photo Credit to ATodd

