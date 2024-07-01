The Polk County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Public Information Officer – Meghan Petty

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the addition of Meghan Petty to our team as a Public Information Officer. She brings a wealth of digital communications experience and a strong commitment to serving the citizens of Polk County with integrity, compassion, accountability, and professionalism.

Meghan joins us with three years of experience in social media and marketing management. She has a proven track record of effective communication using data to transform social media and marketing strategies. Meghan holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Florida International University. She is fluent in English and Spanish, and is actively learning both French and Portuguese.

“I am excited about Meghan joining our Polk County Sheriff’s Office family. I look forward to her positive contributions to engage and keep our citizens informed about Polk County’s quality of life, our historically low crime rate, and ways we can all work together to promote and protect public safety.” –Grady Judd, Sheriff

“I am honored to be joining the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and look forward to working for such a meaningful and mission-centered public safety organization,” said Meghan. “Together, we will continue to build on the agency’s strong commitment to keeping the public informed about vital public safety information and delivering the highest possible level of customer service.”