She Served as a U.S. Marine for 20 Years. Now This Local Veteran Wants to Serve as the Polk County State Committeewoman for the Florida Republican Party.

skipper

by James Coulter

This year is proving to be one of the most contentious, heated elections of all time. Fortunately, one local Marine Veteran has experience navigating heated battlefields. And she wants to use her 20 years of experience to help Florida Republicans navigate the upcoming battlefield of the 2024 Presidential Election.

Kathryn “Kat” Gates-Skipper is currently campaigning to become the Polk County State Committeewoman for the Florida Republican Party. As a Marine Veteran, she served her Country in the military for more than 20 years on Active Duty and in the Reserves. Now, she wants to continue her service through Politics, specifically by helping Political Candidates get Elected on All Levels of Government.

“My proudest accomplishments was serving my Country,” she said. “I am in Politics because I want to continue my service to my Country.”

As a Female Servicewoman who enlisted in the U.S. Marines in the 1970s, Gates-Skipper helped pave the way for Women like herself to serve within that branch of the military. She was the First Woman in the Marines to perform Joint Service Exercises with men and women, the First to serve aboard a Warship, and the First to serve in Combat Operations in Desert Storm.

Since her military service, Gates-Skipper has had a fruitful career as a civilian. She currently owns and operates Kat & Son Airport Transportation Service and a Cattle Ranch. Her most notable accomplishments include being Inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, receiving the Inaugural Florida Woman’s “Edna Giles Fuller” Award, becoming the First Woman Commandant of the local Marine Corps League, and serving as the Florida Federation of Republican Women Armed Services Chair.

Perhaps her most humbling accomplishment was working for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. President Donald J. Trump. She served as the Florida Veterans State Director and National Surrogate for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and on the Trump Advisory Board for the National Veterans/Military Families in 2024.

As a proud Republican, her political beliefs and actions are grounded in Biblical truths and the U.S. Constitution, and she firmly believes that many of society’s ills can be alleviated by returning to these fundamental guiding principles.

She aspires to do just that through her position as Florida Republican State Committeewoman if elected, vowing to place Conservative Candidates into office on All Levels of Government. Her years serving in government, business, and the military have provided her the experience and wherewithal to accomplish such a task head-on.

“I have a proven track record of Success, from serving in the United States Marine Corps, which I am obviously very proud of, raising my Family, starting and running a Small Business, raising Cattle, and serving on various Leaderships Boards,” she said. “I have demonstrated for more 30 years that I can effectively Lead, overcome Challenges, and achieve meaningful results.”

Kathryn “Kat” Gates-Skipper recently joined us on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss her political campaign and her military experience. Listen to the full interview on the latest podcast on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-38-kathryn-kat-gates-skipper-updates-on-past-guests