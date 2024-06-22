City Of Bartow Seeking Residents Input On New Pool & Aquatic’s Program

The City Commission is planning for the reinstatement of a Municipal Pool and Aquatics Program, and they want to hear from Bartow residents!

More information about the options, as well as a link to the survey is available here: Pool / Aquatics Program In addition, paper copies of the information and survey can be accessed at all City facilities including the Civic Center, Polk Street Community Center, Carver Recreation Center, City Hall, the Bartow Public Library and the Golf Course.

Please take a moment to learn more about the potential for an Aquatics Program and complete the survey to ensure your voice is heard.

Aquatics Program Options

City Of Bartow Aquatics Program Proposals

The City of Bartow City Commission is planning for the reinstatement of a Municipal Pool and Aquatics Program. When the City last operated a municipal pool, it was located at the Civic Center, 2250 S. Floral Ave. Constructed in 1967, that pool has been closed for several years due to operational issues. Locker room facilities, including changing booths, restroom facilities and showers still are available at this facility.

The goals for a pool and aquatics program include:

Teach children within our community to swim with year-round learn-to-swim programs

Provide families with a water entertainment amenity

Establish an aquatics program for all ages to include activities like water aerobics and wellness programs

Offer a training option for local swimmers

The City Commission is considering the two location options for an Aquatics Program. In addition, the City is looking at other amenities that will enhance our community as part of the Parks & Recreation Spending plan.

The Aquatics Program Options are as follows:

OPTION 1:

The establishment of an Aquatics Center at the Oaks Building, 455 N. Wilson Ave. (the site of a City Recreation Center built in the 1930s – now vacant). This proposed concept aims to revitalize this locally significant site into a state-of-the-art community hub for recreation and wellness by creating a new aquatics facility. The proposed Aquatics Center would honor the site’s multifaceted history, from its New Deal origins to its educational and civic roles. Admission fees would be required.

This concept would include:

Exercise, activity & recreation pool with six 25-yard exercise lanes

Children’s pool with play structure and zero depth pool entry

“Splash Pad” interactive water feature

Shaded Event Pavilion

Support Spaces/Structures for:

– Lifeguards & Staff

– Concessions

– Restrooms

– Pump & Filter Equipment

Estimated costs:

Construction – $4.96 million

Personnel – $406,835

Operational – $66,000

Maintenance – $25,000

Total Operating Expenses- $497,835*

OPTION 2:

Replacement of the current pool at the Bartow Civic Center. This proposed concept aims to remove the existing pool and replace it with the Aquatic Center Design. This design does not include concessions. The existing locker rooms/restrooms would be utilized. Admission fees would be required.

The design would include:

Six 25-yard exercise lanes

Zero-depth pool entry

Children’s pool with play structure

“Splash Pad” interactive water feature

Shaded event pavilion

Pump & filter equipment

With this concept, there would be no Outdoor Rental Venue or Recreation Lawn constructed.

Estimated costs:

Construction – $3.93 million

Personnel – $406,835

Operational – $61,000

Maintenance and Repair – $25,000

Total Operating Expenses – $492,835*

* Does not include potential revenue

ADDITONAL AMENITIES:

SPLASH PADS

The City is considering future construction of 2000 to 2,500 square foot Splash Pads within the City of Bartow. This type of facility allows the City to incorporate a water feature at lower operational costs. Admission would be free.

Possible locations for the splash pads would be the following:

Carver Recreation Center, 520 S. Herbert Dixon Blvd.

Polk Street Community Center, 1255 W. Polk St.

Mary Holland Park, 2015 Shumate Dr.

Estimated cost (each):

Construction – $1.5 million

Personnel – $52,310 (based at $15/hr)

Operational – $10,000

Maintenance – $10,000

Total Operating Expenses – $72,310

OUTDOOR VENUE AND RECREATION LAWN

Either as a stand alone project or in addition to Option 1, the existing (inoperable) Bartow Civic Center pool area would be filled in and an Outdoor Rental Venue along with a Recreation Lawn with concrete games, sitting areas and other amenities would be created.

Estimated Cost:

Construction (including filling in existing pool) – $3.1 million

Personnel – $52,310

Operational – $8,000

Maintenance – $5,000

Total Operating Expenses – $65,310

SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT

Survey

The Mayor and City Commission, along with the City Manager and other City leadership want to hear from Bartow citizens regarding these options and the other choices that will need to be made when establishing a new Aquatics Program for Bartow.

To this end, the City is conducting a survey of City residents. The survey will be sent via email to those individuals who have signed up to receive City notices and also is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/BartowAquaticsProgram. It also can be viewed and downloaded here.

In addition, paper copies are being distributed and collected at all City facilities, including the Public Library, Carver Recreation Center, the Civics Center, Polk Street Community Center, the Golf Course and City Hall. Please see a City staff member at any facility if you require assistance with the survey.

Responses must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, July 19.Public Meeting

Want to know more? Make plans to attend a public meeting being held on Tuesday, July 9, from 6 – 8pm in the Commission Chambers at Bartow City Hall, 450 N. Wilson Ave.