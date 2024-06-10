Polk Fire Rescue Need 3 Helicopters To Evacuate Victims In Hwy 27 Crash In Davenport

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Fire Rescue were called to a major crash on Hwy 27 just South of Four Corners Blvd in Davenport. According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office the accident was called in at 5:58pm. The accident involved two SUV type vehicles per Bruchey.

The accident shut down both Northbound & Southbound lanes as a total of 3 helicopters were on scene evacuating patients.

The roadway as of 7:39pm is back open. We will update this article with additional information as soon as it becomes available.