Haines City Fire Department Battled House Fire Off Lakeview Dr.

HAINES CITY, FL – Yesterday evening, Haines City Fire Department, supported by Polk County Fire Rescue, swiftly addressed a significant fire at a residential property located at 2312 Lakeview Drive. The fire was reported at 5:58 PM, and crews were dispatched immediately to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a two-story house with heavy smoke and flames visible from the front. The fire crews noted a hazardous situation involving a downed and arcing power line near the house, prompting immediate coordination with the power company to secure the area.

The crews made an offensive attack after completing a thorough assessment of the situation. Firefighters attacked the fire from the interior and exterior, concentrating their efforts on the source of the fire, which appeared to be around the home’s electrical meter.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes from the first response, with efforts continuing to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and all potential hotspots were managed. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of fire and limit the damage to the interior of the structure. The operation concluded at 8:34 PM, with all units cleared from the scene.

The building was confirmed unoccupied at the time of the incident, ensuring no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, originating near the house’s exterior wall.

The property owner, whose primary residence is in another state and uses the Haines City property only occasionally, was present after the incident to assess the damage and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The Haines City Fire Department acknowledges the prompt actions of its firefighters and the support provided by Polk County Fire Rescue in preventing the fire from spreading further and ensuring public safety.