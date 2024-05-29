One Man & One Woman Identified As Victims Of Fiery Crash In Mulberry Wednesday Morning

A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred about 16-miles south of Mulberry on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024 remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were killed at the scene when a white 2021 Isuzu box truck collided with a white 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck with a dump trailer.

PCSO Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at about 8:00 AM, to the crash on State Road 37 and Ft. Green Mine Road.

A fire that involved both vehicles spread to nearby grass and brush, but was quickly extinguished.

According to the preliminary investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit, the box truck had been traveling south on SR 37 behind several other vehicles, and the semi was heading north.

As the vehicles approached the intersection, a vehicle traveling south began to make a left (east) turn onto Ft. Green Mine Road.

Investigators believe the box truck driver failed to notice the vehicles in front of her slowing down, and when she did notice, she attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of her by swerving to the left into the northbound lane and into the path of the oncoming semi.

The collision caused the semi to flip over.

The driver of the box truck was determined to be an adult female, and the driver of the semi-truck was an adult male.

Both victims have been tentatively identified by detectives, but not yet confirmed.

SR 37 remained closed until about 3:45 PM Wednesday afternoon.