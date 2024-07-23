Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid will brief the media at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center (1891 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven) about a new safety initiative being launched this school year that aims to keep school children riding on buses safer.
The Safe Stop program provides state-of-the-art technology mounted on school buses – it includes cameras which will capture those who violate Florida Statute 316.172, passing a stopped school bus that is displaying a stop signal. The violation videos and license plate images captured will be reviewed by a PCSO deputy sheriff before a warning or traffic citation is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
A school bus equipped with the Safe Stop camera technology will be parked in front of the Sheriff’s Operations Center at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning for b-roll purposes. Polk County Public Schools will also provide a link with more photos and videos. A representative with Verra Mobility, the company providing the technology, will also be available at the briefing.
Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On New Safety Initiative Cracking Down On Drivers Who Pass Stopped Buses
