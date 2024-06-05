Two Additional Suspects Arrested In The Homicide Death Of Ethan Fussell

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives continue to make arrests, including felony murder charges, in the investigation surrounding the homicide of 21-year-old Ethan Fussell.

“As I said on Monday, in some investigations one can choose to be a witness, or a suspect. And here we are putting two more suspects behind bars. We know now that Talon and Adonai brutally murdered Ethan Fussell, and they are being charged accordingly. We still need the public’s help to find Ethan’s body and return him home to his grieving family. Please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – you will remain totally anonymous and get a cash reward.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Crystal Droweingo (23) of Lakeland, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on June 3, 2024, and charged with giving false info to a LEO during a capital felony (F3) and tampering with evidence (F3). On June 4, 2024, she was additionally charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony (F1). Crystal is Adonai Rivera’s girlfriend.

Autumn Thomas (25) of Lakeland, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on June 4, 2024, and charged with giving false info to a LEO during a capital felony (F3), tampering with a witness (F3), and accessory after the fact of a capital felony (F1). Autumn is Talon Page’s girlfriend.

Detectives confirmed Crystal was at Talon Page’s house on Driggers Road the night Ethan disappeared; Autumn denied being there but detectives were able to confirm she was there as well.

As the investigation progressed, detectives learned the following: Autumn lied about her whereabouts during that time frame; contacted others and told them to lie to detectives; and helped Talon evade law enforcement, knowing they were looking for him.

Crystal lied to detectives by saying she was asleep when Ethan was killed by Talon and Adonai, and aided in the cover-up of his death by continually lying to detectives.

On June 4, 2024, detectives reviewed new video evidence that was previously requested through search warrants and ultimately delivered to PCSO, that shows the Talon severely beating Ethan. The recording took place inside Talon’s Driggers Road home and the carpet, which was later removed and disposed of by the two suspects, is clearly seen with Ethan’s blood on it. Evidence retrieved by detectives also confirms Crystal was not asleep during the time frame she claimed to be.

During a search warrant on May 15, 2024, detectives discovered that the carpet had several large pieces missing and a carpet cleaner in the home had blood residue which matched Ethan’s blood. The video was time stamped 18 minutes after Ethan’s last text message to his girlfriend, where he stated he was going to sleep at that house.

Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera were both arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in a capital felony (F1), and tampering/destroying evidence (F3) on June 2, 2024.

Yesterday, June 4, 2024, they were both additionally charged with first degree murder, a life felony, and two counts of tampering/destroying evidence (F3).

FL TAG CC02IL<br>The Polk County Sheriffs Office is seeking the publics help in locating Talon Pages 2000 silver Lexus 400 four doors with a with dark tinted windows a sun roof and FL tag CC02IL

It was last seen heading east on I-4 in the Lakeland area around 4:00 p.m. on May 13, 2024.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this vehicle and/or Ethan’s body and wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.