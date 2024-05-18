A 17 Yr Old Suspect Reportedly “Reaching For A Gun” Was Shot & Critically Injured By Haines City Police

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into an officer involved shooting. As part of a 10th Judicial Circuit Court State Attorney Office investigation task force the Sheriff’s Office investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers. This shooting took place in Davenport after a pursuit through Haines City. The incident culminated in the shooting of a seventeen year old suspect, Javier Najera, of Lake Hamilton by Haines City Police Officer Sean Bruner.

A video of the full press conference here:

Sheriff Grady Judd & HCPD Chief Goreck Brief Media

According to reports, around 7:00 pm last night, a Haines City Police Officer spotted a stolen vehicle. After calling for backup the officer attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle. That vehicle fled the officers. While fleeing the suspect vehicle struck a victim’s vehicle at Old Polk City Rd & Hwy 27. The pursuit ended in Davenport after a Haines City Officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing stolen vehicle.

Once stopped the passenger of the vehicle, Javier Najera, reportedly reached for a gun and was shot. The driver of the stolen vehicle, Victor Espinoza-Rodriguez, 19, was taken into custody. At the time of the press conference Najera was undergoing emergency surgery and was in critical condition.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.