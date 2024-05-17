Haines City Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

***Update***

Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Haines City Police Department that occurred earlier this evening near Davenport. One suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured. The incident is being investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.



The briefing will take place at 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2024. The media staging area is the grass median between the north and southbound lanes of US Hwy 27 in front of the PCSO mobile command center, just north of the intersection with Heller Brothers Blvd and south of Ernie Caldwell Blvd.

——————-

Haines City Police Press Release

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this evening on US 27 near I-4. The scene remains active, and we are diligently working to gather all the details. More information will be shared later this evening. Chief Greg Goreck wants to reassure the community that all officers involved are safe, and the suspects have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story and we will update as information is released.

———-

We believe the incident started around 7pm and involved a chase from the Haines City area through to Davenport. The incident appears to have occurred at Hwy 27 & Deer Creek Blvd area.