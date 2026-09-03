Polk Commissioners Oust CareerSource Polk Executive Director Amid Allegations of Deception and Mismanagement

By James Coulter & Carl Fish

CareerSource Polk President and CEO Stacy Campbell-Domineck has been temporarily removed from her position as executive director without compensation while an independent review examines the organization’s management and governance. The Polk County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 1, to approve two resolutions involving CareerSource Polk, the local workforce development organization responsible for connecting job seekers with employment and training opportunities. The first resolution immediately removed Campbell-Domineck from the executive director position until the governance review is completed. The second allows the county to bypass its normal consultant-selection procedures so the review can be conducted on an expedited basis. The county’s actions followed an Aug. 25 letter from FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly and CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston. “We believe she has effectively abdicated her role,” the letter stated. “Alarmingly, we have noted a trend of noncooperation, questionable fiscal management, and in some cases outright deception.” The state agencies alleged that CareerSource Polk implemented procedures and conducted employee training connected to a mandatory Performance Improvement Plan without first obtaining required state approval. The letter stated that the training may have resulted in an unauthorized expenditure of federal workforce funds. The letter also raised concerns about CareerSource Polk’s decision to remove three local commercial driver’s license training providers offering seven programs. According to the state, that left Hillsborough Community College as the only remaining CDL training provider available through the program. State officials alleged the affected providers were not properly informed of their grievance and appeal rights. They also questioned whether CareerSource Polk had made sufficient efforts to connect people completing the programs with available trucking jobs. Additional concerns involved a CareerSource Polk fundraising event and calendar promoted under the theme “For the LOVE of MEN…of the workforce.” According to the state letter, CareerSource Florida asked Campbell-Domineck to remove a social media post and cancel the event because of its “inappropriate and questionable tone.” The post was removed, but the event reportedly continued during regular business hours. The letter also questioned several CareerSource Polk office closings that allegedly did not match the organization’s approved operating schedule. One closure occurred on the morning of the annual meeting and fundraising event. State officials directed Polk County to immediately begin a governance review and provide a written response within 15 business days. The letter warned that failure to act could result in sanctions, including reduced workforce funding, revocation of the local board’s certification or state-level removal action. County Manager Bill Beasley explained that Campbell-Domineck’s employment contract provides 52 weeks of severance pay, based on an annual salary of approximately $220,000, if she is terminated without cause. However, he said the contract also allows termination for cause under certain circumstances, including a felony conviction or willful neglect of duties. The governance review will be presented to county commissioners, who will then determine whether Campbell-Domineck should be permanently removed as executive director. Commissioner Bill Braswell described CareerSource Polk’s governing structure as a “convoluted mess,” noting that the County Commission has the authority to remove the executive director even though it neither appoints nor directly pays her. “It’s a mess,” Braswell said. “And I think, however this turns out, we need to revisit this with CareerSource Florida if this is really the best way to be operated, or do we even need it?” Commissioner Mike Scott, who serves as the County Commission’s representative to the CareerSource Polk board, said he became concerned after comparing the organization’s performance with that of other workforce boards across Florida. “When you look at the data, it ranked from 17th to 21st, which is last,” Scott said. “And so to be last with anything in this county, it’s at least not by my standards and not by our standards. We don’t necessarily need to be number one, but we need to be striving to be fair.” Scott also criticized Campbell-Domineck’s decision not to attend an Aug. 27 State Workforce Development Board meeting after state officials invited her to explain and justify her actions. The state letter said she reported being unavailable but offered no further explanation. Scott described that response as a “blatant disregard” and said the review should help determine whether Polk County should remain involved with the organization. “Do we need it or not?” he asked. “I have seen a lot of good work, but I have seen a lot of pitfalls of what it could do. So I am looking for a review.” Commissioner Becky Troutman said Polk County residents deserve better oversight of the public money intended for workforce development. “To me, the people of Polk deserve better for the amount of tax dollars that are available for workforce training,” Troutman said. “I believe that clearly defines a willful failure to perform your job duties. And the people of Polk and this board deserve much better.” The allegations have not yet been independently substantiated through the governance review, and commissioners have not made a final determination regarding Campbell-Domineck’s permanent removal.