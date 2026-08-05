Protein-Packed Snacking for Back-to-School Season

As busy families prepare for hectic school days, it can be invaluable to have nutritious grab-and-go options on hand for lunches and snacks. Having one less thing to worry about makes a difference when you’re juggling work, school, sports practices and games, and other extracurriculars while trying to keep everyone fed and happy.

Since protein is an important nutrient for energy and satiety, choosing options like PB2Go Cups could be the perfect solution. As the pioneer of powdered peanut butter, PB2 has made it more portable than ever with the introduction of their new, on-the-go cups.

With 10-11 grams of protein per cup, they’re easy to toss in a lunchbox or backpack, offering a convenient way to keep your family powered up through the afternoon. Simply add water to the fill line, stir with the built-in spoon and enjoy the Original or Chocolate Chip flavors on their own or as a dip with pretzels, crackers, apple slices or bananas for more flavor and fun during your snack break.

“Between packed lunches, busy schedules, and after-school activities, convenient protein options are a game changer,” said registered dietitian Mia Syn, a food and nutrition expert. “That’s why I love PB2Go Cups. With a built-in spoon in the lid, they’re ready to toss in a lunch box, backpack, or gym bag and enjoy wherever the day takes you.”

Whether you’re tackling early-morning school prep or searching for a ready-when-you-are snack to keep in your locker, powdered peanut butter is a healthy, satisfying choice. No stress and no mess makes for a winning combination, and families who value balanced nutrition will appreciate having a quick, pre-portioned source of protein on hand when their schedules are full.