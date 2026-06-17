Loneliness Affects 1 in 6 People Globally. New Research Reveals the Childhood Experiences That Help Adults Thrive

Kids have more ways to connect than ever. They can text, scroll, game, comment and chat all before they even leave the house. Yet for many young people, all that connection does not necessarily translate into feeling known, useful or part of something larger than themselves.

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls loneliness a global health threat, and the numbers explain why. With 1 in 6 people affected worldwide, loneliness hits the hardest among teens and young adults ages 13 to 29, where between 17% and 21% report feeling lonely. Young people experiencing chronic loneliness are twice as likely to develop depression and 22% more likely to earn lower grades, according to the WHO. If screens are now built into childhood, what actually helps kids build confidence, purpose and belonging?

New research from Harris Poll, commissioned by Scouting America, examined more than 3,000 U.S. adults, including those who earned the Eagle Scout rank, the program’s highest designation, and compared them with adults who never participated. Conducted for three months beginning October 10, 2025, the survey of 3,178 adults asked for feedback on well-being, civic engagement, leadership and character development. The findings reveal meaningful differences in how those groups describe their relationships, outlook, civic involvement, connection and sense of purpose.

The clearest difference may be loneliness. Just 11% of those who earned the Eagle Scout rank say they frequently feel lonely, compared with 23% of non-participants. Those who earned the rank are also more likely to report a strong sense of purpose, with 78% saying they feel one compared with 60% of those who were never in the program, and 95% describe themselves as happy versus 82% of adults who never took part.

The data does not reduce childhood connection to a single activity. It shows how structured, real-world experiences can give young people repeated chances to be active participants rather than passive ones, working alongside others, taking responsibility, solving problems, serving a community and building confidence over time.

That matters because belonging is not built in theory, it is built through repetition and lived experience. A young person shows up, learns a skill, helps with a project, gets trusted with responsibility and begins to see that their presence matters. From the outside these moments may look small, but over time, they can shape how a person sees themselves and how they relate to others.

Those patterns extend into adult life. The research does not establish that the program causes these outcomes, but the consistency across measures is striking. Some 74% of those who earned the Eagle Scout rank say they have held leadership positions at work, compared with 31% of non-participants. Another 57% say they have spoken up for a cause they believe in or on behalf of others, versus 33% of those who never took part.

The story inside the numbers is not that every child needs the same path. It is that young people need places where they are asked to show up, contribute and be counted on. They need adults who mentor them, peers to collaborate with them and real responsibilities that help them practice who they are becoming.

In a childhood increasingly shaped by digital life, those experiences can be easy to underestimate. But the research shows the long-term value of giving kids something to do, somewhere to belong and a reason to see themselves as capable. For families worried about loneliness, confidence or lack of meaningful connection alongside their digital lives, the takeaway is practical: Look for structured experiences that allow young people to participate, contribute and lead. Connection is not just something kids feel. It is something they get to practice.

Methodology

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Scouting America among 3,178 U.S. Adults ages 18-plus, including 1,549 who were never members of Scouting America (“non-Scouts”) and members of Scouting America (“Scouts”), including 1,067 who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout (“Eagle Scouts”) and 562 who did not achieve the rank of Eagle Scout (‘non-Eagle Scouts”). The survey was conducted initially from Oct. 10 through Nov. 17, 2025, and relaunched from Dec. 16, 2025, through Jan. 9, 2026.