Polk County Extends Countywide Burn Ban Suspension

Bartow, Fla. (April 16, 2026) — Polk County is extending the countywide burn ban suspension until 11:59 p.m. on April 24, 2026. The burn ban was suspended on April 9, 2026.

“After continuously monitoring the KBDI and speaking with stakeholders around the county. I decided to extend the burn ban suspension for another week,” said Polk County Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “We are looking at longer term solutions for either an extended suspension or complete repeal but that is something that will come at a later date.”

Polk County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI)current countywide average is 386 with 93% of the county under 500 as of April 15.

The KBDI is a continuous reference scale, ranging from 0 to 800. It assesses the soil’s moisture content from no moisture deficiency (0) to maximum drought conditions (800).

“We want you to continue enjoying your recreational fires but always burn responsibility and keep a water source nearby,” said Smith.

Despite the suspension of the burn ban — if you see a potentially dangerous burn — report it to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at (863) 298-6200 or call 9-1-1 if life or property is in immediate danger.