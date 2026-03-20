Additional Child Pornography Charges Added to Polk County Jail Inmate from Mulberry

After a forensic analysis of 47-year-old Steven Gugel’s cell phone, Polk County Sheriff’s Cyber Crime detectives have filed 16 new felonies against Gugel while he remains in the Polk County Jail from his original arrest (see below).

Detectives located eight more images altered by Gugel from as early as January 2025 depicting the face of a juvenile victim that he had access to, placed on nude adult female bodies. The victim was positively identified by family members.

Gugel is now being additionally charged with 8 counts generating altered sex depiction without consent, and 8 counts creating generated child pornography.

Gugel will have another first appearance hearing Saturday, March 21st, on the new charges. He remains in the jail on no bond.

PREVIOUSLY SENT NEWS RELEASE: https://dailyridge.com/2026/03/11/mulberry-man-arrested-after-ai-generated-child-pornography-found-on-phone-pcso-says/