ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after March 11,2026 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com

Units belonging to the following:

Janice Leise/ Unit 234

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. Unless otherwise noted units contain household items.

