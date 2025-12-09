United Community Relief Fund Awards $117,000 to Local Nonprofits Providing Food Assistance to Residents in Need

LAKELAND, FL (December 9, 2025) – GiveWell Community Foundation and United Way of Central Florida are pleased to announce that $117,000 in grants have been awarded to local nonprofit organizations that have been serving community members affected by recent disruptions in government-funded food programs.

After a survey of community nonprofits to determine the most pressing needs, 27 organizations in Polk, Highlands, and Hardee counties were selected to receive funding. The grants, distributed through the United Community Relief Fund, allow the organizations to replenish food pantries, continue feeding operations, or provide additional assistance to clients.



“We are grateful for the generosity of fundholders and other individuals who donated to the United Community Relief Fund, allowing us to respond quickly to the urgent needs of families in our community,” said Callie Neslund, GiveWell Community Foundation President and CEO.

“The United Community Relief Fund demonstrates the strength of our community’s commitment to coming together during times of uncertainty to help neighbors facing hardship, providing critical relief when they need it most,” said United Way of Central Florida President & CEO Christina Criser Jackson.

Established in 2020 by GiveWell Community Foundation and United Way of Central Florida, the United Community Relief Fund is activated during times of crisis to support nonprofit organizations serving residents in Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties.

About GiveWell Community Foundation

GiveWell Community Foundation (GWCF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits to build a stronger community throughout Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties and beyond through charitable funds and competitive grant cycles. Since its founding in 1997, GWCF has awarded more than $400 million in grants. Today, GWCF is home to more than 400 charitable funds and the Impact Polk and Empower grant cycles. To learn more, visit givecf.org or call 863-683-3131.

About United Way of Central Florida

United Way of Central Florida mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. We bring people, resources, and ideas together to identify service gaps and co-create solutions that strengthen Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties. Through partnerships with qualified organizations, we advance Youth Opportunity, Healthy Community, Financial Security, and Community Resiliency.

We amplify donor dollars through local matches, convene partners to improve efficiencies, and broker services that deliver the greatest return on investment in areas of critical need. Because we believe no one can do their best if they are hungry, sick, or in pain. To learn more, visit uwcf.org or call 863.648.1500.