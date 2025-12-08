PCSO Arrests Eight Philadelphia Teens Accused of Stealing $2,296 From Dick’s in Posner Plaza

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight teenagers who were caught in the act of conspiring to steal more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Posner Plaza, Davenport.

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, at approximately 10:55 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to a report of retail theft in progress at the Dick’s Sporting Goods. The store manager contacted PCSO after observing multiple juveniles concealing merchandise. Deputies arrived within minutes and detained all eight suspects, then continued their investigation.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and observed the two groups of suspects enter the store separately and then act together to commit theft. The juveniles were identified as Daimon Johnson (15), Mark Bryan (15), Ibn Mahdee Abdul Haqq (14), Elijah Myers (14), Tymir Speller (15), Marcus Hudgens (15), Tymir Smith (14), and Jacob Scott (15). (Per Florida State Statute 119, information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record.)

The eight suspects were formed into two separate groups: Johnson, Bryan, and Abdul-Haqq were inside Dick’s walking around looking at merchandise. The second group – Hudgens, Myers, Speller, Smith, and Scott, then entered the store, and Hudgens made a purchase near the front of the store. He met up with the rest of the suspects in the middle of the store with his Dick’s Sporting Goods bag, and the other suspects proceeded to place merchandise inside of it. Johnson, Bryan, and Abdul-Haqq took the bag, passed all points of sale, and walked out of the store, where they were detained by law enforcement. Abdul-Haqq had stolen merchandise inside of a black backpack, and Bryan had the bag from the store with over $2,000 worth of stolen goods inside. The other five suspects were located and detained inside of the store. Speller had a beanie concealed inside his pants.

The total value of stolen merchandise was confirmed at $2,296.07.

The juvenile suspects were identified as members of a Philadelphia youth football team, the United Thoroughbreds, who were in Polk County participating in the Prolifix Nationals tournament. The team’s coach, Raekwon Bynes, 29, of Philadelphia, responded to the store and confirmed the teens were staying in Davenport for the championship game scheduled later that day. Parents of the juveniles were notified.

All eight suspects declined to provide statements. None have prior criminal arrest histories, according to the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.

The juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with Retail Theft over $750 (F3) and Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft (F3). Due to their arrests, they were unable to participate in the scheduled championship game.

“These juveniles were not from Polk County, they came here from out of state for a football tournament, and instead of representing their team with pride, they chose to commit a crime. Let this be clear: it doesn’t matter if you’re from here or visiting, if you break the law in Polk County, you will be arrested and held accountable.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

