Let’s Go Dreaming Inspires Children to Follow Their Dreams as They Drift off into Dreamland

by James Coulter



If you want to give your children the gift of reading this holiday season, consider giving them a storybook from the “Let’s Go Dreaming” series—especially the newest book: “The Missing Caterpillar.”





“Let’s Go Dreaming” follows the adventures of young Ari and her talking dog Pepper as they venture into the world of dreams and learn how to make their own dreams come true.



In their latest book, “The Missing Caterpillar”, Ari and Pepper help a turtle find his long-lost friend, a caterpillar. The two friends go on a search to solve this mystery, but their quest has them discovering something even more special.



Ever since she was a child, Shanita Allen has always had a passion for reading. Living in a time before the prevalence of the internet and television, Shanita occupied her free time by reading books.



“I have always had a passion for reading,” she said. “I got to travel to different places, explore different cultures, learn new and exciting things, all in the comfort of my bedroom.”



Her love of reading soon transformed into a love of writing, and her love of children’s books inspired her to write her own.



“I developed a desire to write at a very young age…and my goal was to become a children’s book author after high school,” she said.



Her dream of becoming a children’s storybook author eventually became sidetracked after studying and graduating with a degree in psychology and starting her career as a behavioral analyst.However, Shanita soon rediscovered her childhood passion while attending a seminar on positive thinking and manifestation.



“It lit the fuse,” she said of the seminar. “It reignited my passion for writing. I remember all of the dreams that I had about being an author and writing children’s books. So that is what initially reenergized me to get to writing a children’s book.”



Seeking a topic for her children’s storybooks, Shanita decided to use her books to teach children about achieving their dreams through the power of positive thinking and manifestation.



“I decided to call [my series] Let’s Go Dreaming, not only because they are bedtime stories, but also because I want children to dream while they are awake and follow those dreams,” she explained.



Shanita has self-published five books in her “Let’s Go Dreaming” series, including her latest book, all of which are available, along with activity and coloring books, on her website: letsgodreaming.com



Shanita Allen recently appeared on the Chatting on the Ridge podcast to discuss her books and writing career. Listen to the full episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-73-lets-go-dreaming-wshanita-allen

Photos courtesy of Shanita Allen