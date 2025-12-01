Thirteen Inch Rainfall Deficit Leads Swiftmud To Declare Phase One Water Restrictions And Remember Wasteful Water Use In Polk County Could Cost You A $500 Fine

Polk County residents are now under Phase One Water Shortage Restrictions after the Southwest Florida Water Management District issued a districtwide water shortage order that took effect December first. The district says the move comes after a thirteen inch rainfall deficit over the past twelve months and declining water levels throughout the region.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District, often called Swiftmud, reports that this year’s summer rainy season produced lower than normal totals. As a result, aquifer, lake and river levels are expected to continue falling through the dry season. Phase One is the district’s lowest conservation level and serves as an early warning step.

According to Katelyn Hoverkamp, Public and Media Relations Officer for the Polk County Communications Division, the Phase One designation does not change local irrigation schedules. In an email sent to Daily Ridge, Hoverkamp stated, “At this time, customers irrigation guidelines are not impacted.” She added that Polk County residents should continue following existing watering days and times already established by county ordinance.

While irrigation schedules remain the same, residents are reminded that wasteful or unnecessary water use is still a finable offense under Polk County rules. Phase One reinforces these long standing requirements.

Polk County defines wasteful use as the most egregious forms of water loss, including:

allowing irrigation water to run off into streets or storm drains watering during or immediately after rainfall broken sprinkler heads spraying into roads, sidewalks or driveways using potable water for tasks that can be completed by other means

Violations can result in up to a $500 fine, which is unchanged under Phase One.

A complete list of Polk County’s irrigation rules and enforcement guidelines can be found at: POLK COUNTY WATER RESTRICTIONS

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority, which serves multiple communities in Polk County and throughout the state, helped distribute the regional advisory. Kevin Bakewell, Communications Consultant for FGUA, said the situation highlights the need for regional water management. “Most water issues are regional, not local,” Bakewell said. “Hydrology does not follow political borders, which is why the Legislature created regional districts to manage supply, conservation and permitting.”

What Phase One Means Compared To Higher Phases

Florida’s water shortage phases increase based on drought conditions. A brief overview is included for context.

Phase One

Does not change watering days. Prohibits wasteful or unnecessary water use.

Phase Two

Typically limits outdoor irrigation to one day per week and may restrict decorative or nonessential uses.

Phase Three

Outdoor irrigation may drop to once every other week or be limited to essential uses only. Additional restrictions may apply to car washing, pressure washing and filling pools.

Phase Four

The most severe level. Outdoor irrigation often prohibited. Commercial, residential and construction water use may be reduced.

Phase One does not mean higher phases are imminent, but it signals that drought conditions are being closely monitored across the district.

The Phase One restrictions are scheduled to remain in effect through July first unless conditions change. Polk County officials and FGUA are encouraging residents to stay informed and continue practicing responsible water use throughout the dry season.