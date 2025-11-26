Chattin on the Ridge: What I’m Thankful For

by James Coulter

The following is a transcript of a recent podcast minisode of the Chattin on the Ridge podcast. Listen to the podcast on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/minisode-21-what-im-most-thankful-for-this-year

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. It’s the time of year that invites us to pause and reflect on the many gifts in our lives, the things we’re most thankful for. So, for this podcast minisode, I figured there’s no better topic than counting my many blessings by sharing the things I’m truly thankful for:

First and foremost, I am thankful for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That should go without saying. Without God, none of us would be here—quite literally. Creation itself depends on the Creator; and because we are here, His presence is undeniable.

And I’m especially grateful for Christ’s sacrifice, through which all of mankind is redeemed from sin. We have all fallen short of God’s glory, yet through Christ we can stand tall despite our failings. I’ve certainly made my share of mistakes, and I’m thankful Christ shed His blood to cleanse my past and grant me new life. I admit I haven’t been as faithful in recent years, but as the story of the Prodigal Son explains, His forgiveness extends to all of us, no matter how far we wander.

I’m especially grateful for Christ’s presence, particularly through life’s storms. The past few years have proven difficult, what with my mother’s passing, the loss of my dog, a close friend severing ties with me, and my abrupt move from my home in Florida. I’ve walked through some very dark times, yet Christ has remained with me, His light guiding and comforting me through it all.

I’m also thankful for my employers, Carl Fish and Kip Kirchberg. These two have been more than great bosses. They have also treated me like family. Carl especially has proven to be a supportive father figure. Not only does Carl appreciate all the work I do for him and the Daily Ridge, from articles to movie reviews, to audio and video podcasts, but he grants me the freedom to achieve my full potential. Especially after moving away from Florida, I am thankful that he and Kip have allowed me to continue working for them remotely. They are truly the best bosses I have ever worked for.

I am most thankful for my family, especially my sister Laura and my niece Courtney. Both of them welcomed me back to my old home after having to leave my home in Florida. Both of them have helped me regain my footing since then, and both of them continue to help look after my best interests following my mother’s passing.

I’m also thankful for my other relatives. the past decade haveseen new additions to our family. My niece Courtney married a wonderful, supportive husband, Justin, and both of them are raising a son and daughter, Atlas and Ember. My nephew Thomas married a loving wife, Makayla, and my sister adopted another son, Joey. My family has provided a supportive social circle who have helped me through thick and thin and supported me through my big move from Florida. They have been able to help me many times when I could not help myself, and for that, I am grateful for each and every one of them.

I am thankful for being able to acquire a new affordable insurance plan, both for my health and my car. My new plan with GEICO, as the commercials boast, has allowed to save 15 percent or more on my car insurance, which has helped alleviate my expenses.

My health insurance, especially, have proven most beneficial. Through it, I’ve been able to receive therapy and medication that has significantly improved my mental health, especially this past year. My therapist and psychologist, Erin and Dana, have talked me through my many personal insecurities and anxieties, and my prescriptions of Buspar and Prozac have allowed me to overcome my depression and anxiety.

Most of all, I am thankful that my overall financial situation has significantly improved. As I mentioned, my new health and car insurance plans provide me better coverage at much affordable rates.

But most of all, I am thankful that I have been able to become more productive through my work to be able to earn more and afford a decent living for myself in my new home. I was even able to buy a brand-spanking new laptop, which has not only helped me with my work, but can also be written off as a business expense.

These past few years, I have faced trials and tribulations and suffered many losses. But at the same time, I have also made great gains that more than make up for those losses. And I hope and pray that the Good Lord will continue to offer me His grace and blessings.

And I hope and pray that all of you see the blessings in your own life. Regardless of what struggles that you may have faced, just know that God is greater than your struggles, and that good things come to them who wait.

From all of us at the Daily Ridge, have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving.