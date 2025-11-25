Burglary, Battery, And Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Violent Incident In Auburndale

Auburndale, Florida – A 67-year-old man, John Power, and his daughter, Rachel Frueh, are facing serious charges after a violent confrontation at an Auburndale home on October 25. Their granddaughter and daughter, Cheyenne Randall, was at the center of the incident, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded after receiving a report of a burglary with battery. Per PCSO, Cheyenne had been staying with Rachel and Power while trying to detox from fentanyl. The affidavit states Cheyenne left their home without notifying them and went to the a female (victim) residence. At some point afterward, Rachel and Power arrived at the home and knocked on the door.

According to PCSO, when the victim opened the door, Rachel allegedly reached inside, grabbed the victim by the hair, and dragged her outside onto the concrete. Rachel allegedly struck the victim several times.

According to deputies Power entered the home without permission while attempting to locate his granddaughter. When he could not find her, he returned outside and allegedly began striking the victim in the head multiple times. He also allegedly rammed the victim’s head into a pole outside the residence.

Rachel then allegedly re-entered the home, found her daughter Cheyenne hiding in the bathtub, and told her they were leaving.

Two neighbors heard screaming. Witness One, a male neighbor, retrieved his firearm and ran toward the home, while Witness Two, his wife, began recording the incident. Witness One told deputies he saw Power on top of the victim striking her repeatedly and believed the victim would be killed if he did not intervene. He attempted to pull Power away before pointing his firearm and ordering him to stop.

The affidavit states Rachel then took a broom from inside the home and struck the victim in the face as she exited. Witness One pushed Rachel away to protect the victim, causing Rachel to fall and causing Witness One to drop his firearm. Power then allegedly tackled Witness One. Witness One broke free, retrieved his firearm again, and ordered the assaults to stop.

Witness Two’s video reportedly shows Rachel raising the broom as if preparing to strike Witness One before lowering it.

A verbal altercation reportedly occurred between Rachel and Witness Two shortly before law enforcement arrived. Deputies say Rachel allegedly struck Witness Two in the face.

The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries. PCSO reports indicate neither

Rachel nor Power have prior battery convictions.

Initial Charges Filed

John Power initially faced:

• Battery

• Burglary with Battery

Rachel Frueh initially faced:

• Battery – Touch or Strike

• Burglary with Assault/Battery

• Petit Theft

• Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Power’s charges were later upgraded to:

• Battery – Touch or Strike (784.03.1A1)

• Burglary with Assault or Battery (810.02.2A)

• Attempted First-Degree Premeditated Murder (782.04.1A1)