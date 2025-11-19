Polk County Teachers Urge Approval of Property Tax Increase Voter Referendum to Fund Schools

by James Coulter

Nearly a dozen educators urged county commissioners to approve a property tax increase voter referendum to fund county schools.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Nov. 18, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to pass a resolution placing a proposed 1.0 mill. ad valorem tax increase on the ballot. The referendum will appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 3, 2026.

The School Board of Polk County has conditionally adopted a resolution to impose an additional 1.0 mill. annually on taxable property to help fund school operating purposes from July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2031.

During public comments, several educators took to the podium to implore the commissioners to approve the referendum. Many spoke out against the low incomes and high expenses that other educators in the school system face.

“My salary has not been sufficient to keep up with inflation and the cost of living in Polk County,” said Laura Allgood, a veteran music educator.

Michael Hade, former teacher and head football coach, mentioned how many other educators have left Polk County to seek employment elsewhere because their salaries have proven insufficient to cover their basic expenses.

“Quality of life will be poorly impacted if we do not find a way to pay our teachers and educators,” he said. “You will not keep good educators here. They have other counties on the mind.”

Another former educator, Patrick Bentley, mentioned how many educators either work a part-time job or rely on their partners, spouses, or even roommates to help cover their expenses due to their low income as teachers.

“I have said goodbye to many of my colleagues because they cannot afford to continue working here,” he said.

Commissioner Michael Scott, whose wife is a former educator, averred that a property tax increase would not solve every problem in the public school system, claiming it would amount to a squirt gun trying to put out a wildfire; however, he insisted that it would be a step in the right direction.

“We should invest in the teachers and we should invest in the students,” he said. “We want to be world-class. We want to attract employers as much as we can.”

Commissioner Becky Troutman, as a former special education teacher, wished success for the referendum, as she expressed hope that the majority of county residents would vote in favor of it.

“I wish success,” she said. “If the voters know where the money is going, they will approve it. They want to see teachers stay and children get a good education.”

Commissioner Martha Santiago, as the mother of two teachers, insisted that fiscal responsibility was a motivation for both her and her fellow commissioners. She wanted the right information before approving such a measure, and now that she has that information, she wholeheartedly approves it.

“I support education, and I will vote for this,” she said.