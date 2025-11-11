As concerns about childhood obesity and chronic disease reach crisis levels, public health experts are urging Americans to eat more fresh produce.

For the first time in history, more children worldwide are obese than underweight – a reversal driven largely by diets dominated by ultra-processed foods and a shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, according to UNICEF. It’s not just an issue impacting children. In the United States, adult obesity rates have hovered at approximately 40% from 2021-2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fresh produce in the United States has never been safer with extensive federal requirements for leafy greens. Farmers and produce companies have also taken food safety concerns seriously, investing heavily in prevention, testing and traceability systems. Many farmers and food companies voluntarily comply with industry-wide standards.

For example, in California, the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) sets measurable and verifiable standards for the produce industry, further enhancing food safety.

The numbers tell a compelling story about both safety and benefits. Americans consume 130 million servings of leafy greens every day, according to the Western Growers Association.

Meanwhile, the evidence linking leafy green consumption to better health outcomes continues to mount.

Research published in the journal “Neurology” found eating approximately one serving per day of leafy greens was associated with slower cognitive decline – equivalent to being 11 years younger in age. A study by the “Institute for Functional Medicine” discovered diets rich in leafy greens sparked DNA changes that reversed biological aging by up to 3.23 years. The cardiovascular benefits extend beyond mortality reduction. A study published in the “European Journal of Nutrition” found consuming 1.5 cups of leafy greens daily could help prevent heart disease in older adults. As has long been documented in medical literature, consuming more truits and vegetables is associated with lower mortality rates.

“This isn’t just about adding years to your life; it’s about maintaining quality of life and independence as we age. It’s also important to remember that,” said Dr. David Acheson, a medically trained food safety expert who previously served in leadership at both the FDA and USDA. Access to fresh produce has also never been more convenient or varied. From bagged salads and pre-cut vegetables to ready-to-eat fresh cut fruit bowls or vegetable trays, there are countless ways to incorporate healthy foods into diets. These options reduce barriers to healthy eating by eliminating prep time and providing portion-controlled servings that help minimize food waste while making nutritious choices more accessible. This means the real challenge is translating this abundance of fresh produce into better dietary habits and improved public health.

In a nation grappling with obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cognitive decline, doubling down or fresh produce isn’t just good advice. It’s a public health imperative.