Weekend Events Around Polk County

Polk County is packed with fun, family-friendly events this weekend! From festive markets to art walks and community celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

🎨 15th Annual Festival of Wreaths

Saturday, Nov. 8 — Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow

Kick off the holiday season at the Polk County History Center’s annual Festival of Wreaths. Browse beautifully decorated wreaths and holiday displays while enjoying the historic charm of downtown Bartow.

🎖️ Veterans Day Ceremony & Parade

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Park, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland

Honor our nation’s heroes during Lakeland’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade. The event features a community parade, patriotic tributes, and guest speakers recognizing local veterans.

🐾 The Greatest Showmutt: Auction for Animals

Saturday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. — SPCA Florida, Lakeland

Support a great cause at this entertaining evening fundraiser for SPCA Florida. Guests can enjoy a fun, themed auction while helping raise funds for local animal care and adoption services.

🚴 RideSafe Fall Fest

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. — Bonnet Springs Park, Lakeland

This safety-focused family festival offers fun activities, giveaways, and demonstrations promoting bike and pedestrian safety. Perfect for kids and families who love the outdoors.

🖼️ Bartow Chalk Walk

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 8–9, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. — Downtown Bartow

Watch the streets of downtown Bartow come alive with colorful chalk art! Local and visiting artists will transform sidewalks into vibrant works of art during this creative community event.

🧵 36th Annual Cypress Lakes Village Holiday Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. — Cypress Lakes Village, Lakeland

Shop handmade crafts, décor, and unique gifts from local vendors at this long-running holiday craft fair. A great way to find early Christmas treasures.

🐦 Nature Fun-Day: Art & Conservation

Saturday, Nov. 8, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — Polk County Nature Venue

This family-friendly program combines art and environmental education, giving participants the chance to create nature-inspired artwork while learning about conservation.

🛍️ Holiday Vendor Market

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. — St. Vincent Ferrer School, Kenwood

Browse a variety of local vendors and artisans at this indoor market, featuring handmade gifts, food items, and seasonal crafts.

🌙 Lakeland First Friday

Friday evening, Nov. 7 — Downtown Lakeland

Start your weekend early with live music, local vendors, and extended shopping hours during Lakeland’s popular First Friday celebration. Each month features a new theme and plenty of downtown fun.

🌟 Enjoy Your Weekend!

Whether you’re honoring veterans, supporting local artists, or shopping for holiday gifts, Polk County offers plenty of ways to celebrate community this weekend.