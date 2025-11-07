Weekend Events Around Polk County

Polk County is packed with fun, family-friendly events this weekend! From festive markets to art walks and community celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
🎨 15th Annual Festival of Wreaths
Saturday, Nov. 8 — Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow
Kick off the holiday season at the Polk County History Center’s annual Festival of Wreaths. Browse beautifully decorated wreaths and holiday displays while enjoying the historic charm of downtown Bartow.
🎖️ Veterans Day Ceremony & Parade
Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Park, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland
Honor our nation’s heroes during Lakeland’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade. The event features a community parade, patriotic tributes, and guest speakers recognizing local veterans.
🐾 The Greatest Showmutt: Auction for Animals
Saturday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. — SPCA Florida, Lakeland
Support a great cause at this entertaining evening fundraiser for SPCA Florida. Guests can enjoy a fun, themed auction while helping raise funds for local animal care and adoption services.
🚴 RideSafe Fall Fest
Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. — Bonnet Springs Park, Lakeland
This safety-focused family festival offers fun activities, giveaways, and demonstrations promoting bike and pedestrian safety. Perfect for kids and families who love the outdoors.
🖼️ Bartow Chalk Walk
Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 8–9, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. — Downtown Bartow
Watch the streets of downtown Bartow come alive with colorful chalk art! Local and visiting artists will transform sidewalks into vibrant works of art during this creative community event.
🧵 36th Annual Cypress Lakes Village Holiday Craft Fair
Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. — Cypress Lakes Village, Lakeland
Shop handmade crafts, décor, and unique gifts from local vendors at this long-running holiday craft fair. A great way to find early Christmas treasures.
🐦 Nature Fun-Day: Art & Conservation
Saturday, Nov. 8, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — Polk County Nature Venue
This family-friendly program combines art and environmental education, giving participants the chance to create nature-inspired artwork while learning about conservation.
🛍️ Holiday Vendor Market
Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. — St. Vincent Ferrer School, Kenwood
Browse a variety of local vendors and artisans at this indoor market, featuring handmade gifts, food items, and seasonal crafts.
🌙 Lakeland First Friday
Friday evening, Nov. 7 — Downtown Lakeland
Start your weekend early with live music, local vendors, and extended shopping hours during Lakeland’s popular First Friday celebration. Each month features a new theme and plenty of downtown fun.
🌟 Enjoy Your Weekend!
Whether you’re honoring veterans, supporting local artists, or shopping for holiday gifts, Polk County offers plenty of ways to celebrate community this weekend.