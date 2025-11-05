Two Sisters Arrested for Grand Theft of Nearly $2500 at Davenport Target 

On November 4, 2025, PCSO deputies responded to the Target located at 5000 Grandview Parkway in Davenport in reference to a retail theft.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a Target loss prevention associate who stated he observed two female suspects enter the store at 7:29 p.m. Surveillance footage showed both women retrieving shopping carts and then making rapid selections throughout the store including bedding, decorations, clothing, and makeup. The associate reported that the suspects attempted to conceal the merchandise by placing Target shopping bags over the items in their carts before heading toward the exit. They were detained in the loss prevention office until deputies arrived.

The total value of the merchandise stolen was $2,487.70.

The suspects, identified as sisters 19-year-old Afnane Kamel and 32 year-old Hala Kamel, spontaneously offered to pay for the items in an attempt to avoid legal consequences. Both later admitted to deciding together to steal the merchandise while inside the store.

Afnane and Hala were arrested and charged with Grand Theft (F3) and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft (M1). They were transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center without incident.

“When you walk into a store and try to leave with nearly $2,500 worth of unpaid merchandise, that’s not a mistake—that’s a crime. Thanks to a vigilant associate who saw something and said something, our deputies were able to respond quickly and make the arrest.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff