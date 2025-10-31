73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, October 31, 2025
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

PUBLIC NOTICE

10

As of Tuesday October 21st, 2025,  I Larry Kahn no longer have any financial responsibility to Holy cannoli.  Any questions contact Chris Corpora at Holy Cannoli.  

author avatar
Staff Reporter
See Full Bio
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.