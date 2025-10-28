Davenport Mother Arrested After Incident on School Bus and in School Office

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 48-year old Latanya Rowe for causing a disturbance on a Polk County Public Schools school bus and disorderly conduct after she boarded the bus and verbally assaulted a student and the bus driver. She then responded to the school and did the same thing in the front office.

The incident occurred the morning of Monday, October 27, 2025, when Rowe went onto the bus as it was stopped to pick up students for Davenport High School. She began cursing at a student about an incident that happened between the student and her son and daughter on Friday, October 24th. Rowe yelled profanities and threats at the student while he recorded her. She also cursed at the bus driver, accusing him of not “handling the situation” between her kids and the victim.

Click here to see the video recorded by the victim/student on the bus.

The bus driver told Rowe to get off the bus, but she refused. When he told her that he was contacting law enforcement, she left. Her actions caused the bus to be delayed by approximately 50 minutes.

When deputies responded to her home, she told them via her Ring camera that she was at the high school. The two school resource deputies went to the front office where they found her cursing, yelling, and causing a disturbance. When the deputies attempted to take her into custody, she resisted. Her daughter, who was standing in close proximity, was told multiple times to get back but she repeatedly refused, and informed deputies that she wanted to go to jail too. She was taken into custody for violation of the “Halo law” after warnings, and resisting arrest.

Deputies investigating the original dispute between the three students on the bus (her two kids and the student victim) learned through several witnesses that the brother/suspect had been bullying the victim for a week and calling the victim racial slurs. When all three students got off the bus Friday afternoon, the victim attempted to talk to the brother and sister, at which time both suspects punched the victim. The victim fought back until the parties were separated by another student.

“The irony of this situation is that this woman’s two children were found to be the aggressors in a fight that took place on Friday, yet she was screaming at the victim and accusing the victim of hurting her kids. The victim’s parents declined to press charges and preferred that the school handle that internally, but we are moving forward with charging this mother for her criminal conduct. You cannot go onto a school bus or onto school property and cause a disturbance – schools are meant to be safe places where children learn.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Rowe was charged with disrupting a school function (M2), trespassing on school grounds (M2), disorderly conduct (M2), and resisting arrest (M1). She was released after posting $1,750 bond.