Double Trouble: Two Lakeland Suspects Caught After Circle K Theft Incident

On Sunday morning (10/26) at around 8:20 am, a PCSO deputy was dispatched to the Circle K store at 8324 US 98 North in Lakeland, following a retail theft.

A store employee reported the theft was carried out by a male and female who fled from the store in a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

The vehicle was located a short time later, and both suspects were captured.

They were identified as 43-year old Brenda Michelle Sasnett and 35-year old Richard Jared Allen. Both are from Lakeland.

Sasnett was driving the vehicle at the time it was stopped, however her license was not valid due to it having been suspended.

Allen and Sasnett were taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and both were charged with retail theft. Sasnett was additionally charged with DWLSR.

Richard Allen’s prior criminal history includes: Unlawful Possession five or more Identification, Providing False Name to LEO, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Introduction of Contraband to a Detention Facility.