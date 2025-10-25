Segway Rider Dies After Colliding with Car on US 92

A man on a Segway electric scooter was killed in a crash Friday evening, October 24, 2025, east of Lakeland.

Units from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at 8:08 pm, to the crash scene on US 92 at Fairway Avenue.

The crash occurred between the scooter and a 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS.

When first responders arrived on scene, the scooter operator, identified as 31-year old Joshua Caleb Carpenter of Lakeland, was deceased.

The driver of the Toyota was 60-year old Andrew Almaraz of Winter Haven. He was not injured, and fully cooperated with the investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide detectives.

The preliminary investigation showed that the Toyota was traveling west on US 92 at the proper speed.

The traffic light was green as the Toyota approached the intersection with Fairway Avenue.

At that time, the victim attempted to drive the scooter north across US 92, while in or near the crosswalk, and crossed in front of the oncoming Toyota, which had the right-of-way.

Mr. Carpenter was wearing dark clothing, and had no helmet.

Due to the investigation, the westbound lanes of US 92 were closed for approximately four hours.

No criminal or civil charges are anticipated at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.