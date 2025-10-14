How Eating Together Benefits Your Family

Sharing a meal offers far more than a full stomach; the benefits of eating together extend well beyond the dinner table.

In the “2025 World Happiness Report,” evidence shows that sharing meals has a substantial impact on an individual’s well-being. Those who regularly eat with others report higher life satisfaction and display higher levels of social support, positive reciprocity and less loneliness.

Learn more about how sharing a meal can improve your family’s overall well-being with these insights from the experts at the FMI Foundation and their

“2025 Family Meals Barometer survey,” which delivers research, collaboration and education to address food safety, health and nutrition concerns.

Civil and Respectful Interactions

In a world full of distractions, it may come as no surprise the “2025 Family Meals Barometer” survey found poor communication is a leading concern among parents, more worrisome than schoolwork or chores.

More than two-thirds of respondents expressed a belief that civility in America is worse today compared to 10 years ago, but 74% said family meals are a great time to have and teach respectful interactions. Frequent family meals create a safe environment for families to discuss thornier societal issues.

Better Nutrition

Numerous studies have shown families who eat more meals together have healthier eating habits and better diets in general. Family meals at home typically make it easier to fill plates with food from each food group. What’s more, parents who prepare well-balanced meals and model healthy food choices allow children to mirror and adopt similar habits.

Improved Family Function

In the “2025 Family Meals Barometer” survey, respondents cited having more time to spend together and family meals as the top two ways they feel more connected to family and loved ones. With busy school and extracurricular schedules, many families are hard-pressed to find quality time together without distractions.

Gathering around the dinner table is an opportunity to connect with one another and talk about what’s happening at work, school and with friends.

Better Grades at School

Numerous factors affect students’ academic performance, but eating together as a family helps reinforce many of the variables thought to influence student success. More nutritious meals play a role in stronger cognitive function. Multiple researchers found that children who are part of families that eat together regularly tend to have a stronger vocabulary and higher grades.

Improved Mental Health

Another way family meals benefit students at school and beyond is stronger mental and emotional health. In several independent studies, researchers found a positive correlation between family meals and self-esteem, psychosocial outcomes and other markers of mental health.

Make Dinner Prep a Family Affair

The benefits of eating together as a family don’t have to wait until everyone is at the table. During dinner prep, parents and children have a chance to work elbow-to-elbow and talk about their days.

When children participate in preparing healthy food, they may be more interested in eating it. As an added bonus, kids who take part in food preparation enjoy the benefits of building their own lite skills.

DIY dishes that put kids in charge of what goes on their plates can be a fun way to bring the family together and make meal prep easy. You can customize salad kits with a selection of protein options, create your own personal pizzas or serve a bar-style dinner such as nachos, baked potatoes or tacos that let each family member choose their own toppings.