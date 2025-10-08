Polk County Seeks Residents to Serve on Lakes Access Advisory Committee

Bartow, Fla. — Polk County commissioners are looking for volunteers who would like to serve on the county’s Lakes Access Advisory Committee.

The Lakes Access Advisory Committee studies how to increase public access to Polk County’s lakes and reports findings and recommendations back to the commission. The Lakes Access Advisory Committee includes 10 members appointed by the commissioners. Each commissioner appoints two members to the committee, with staggered member terms. Members appointed to the committee serve a term of three years.

The meeting dates and location are determined by the membership, meeting as necessary to carry out its duties.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Polk County Lakes Access Advisory Committee, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] by close of business on Oct. 27, 2025.