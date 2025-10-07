18th Suspect Charged in Operation Child Protector VII

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have charged a Phoenix, Arizona man in connection with Operation Child Protector VII, a multi-agency undercover initiative targeting individuals who prey on children. The operation, conducted in September 2025, resulted in 17 arrests. This latest arrest marks the 18th suspect charged.

On September 11, 2025, an undercover HSI Task Force Officer (TFO) posing as a 14-year-old girl was contacted by a Kik user known as “honestjon81.” The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Edward Veselka, immediately initiated sexually explicit conversations, sent illicit photos and videos, and offered to fly the child to California or Las Vegas for a weekend trip. He made comments to the child such as “so what makes you dirty?” and asked for “risky pics”. He also discussed the possibility of flying to Florida in October to meet the child.

Over the course of several days, Veselka sent a $400 Visa gift card and instructed the undercover detective to book flights from Tampa to Las Vegas and back from Phoenix for the weekend of October 10-12. He also reserved a Terrace One Bedroom Suite at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and repeatedly asked the UC to delete their communications, stating, “I’m putting a HUGE amount of trust in you. Please don’t let me down. My life would be ruined.” Veselka also told the UC to use the remaining gift card balance for Uber rides to and from the airport and reminded them to continue taking birth control pills daily.

Detectives traced the gift card purchase to a location near Veselka’s residence and confirmed his employment as a security guard with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security as a TSA agent but recently resigned following a theft investigation.

A Federal Arrest Warrant for Jonathan Veselka was obtained, charging him with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene materials to minors, and attempted transportation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

On October 1, 2025, Veselka was taken into custody at his workplace in coordination with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant executed at his residence recovered the gift card, receipt, and other corroborating evidence. Veselka refused to speak with investigators.

“This predator thought he could hide behind a screen and lure a child across the country for sex. He planned the flights, booked the hotel, and sent the money all for a child he believed was 14. Thanks to our detectives and federal partners, he’s not going to Las Vegas—he’s going to jail.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.