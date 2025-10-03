Scare Up a Sweet, Thrilling Treat With This Ghostly Graveyard Cake

For a frighteningly fun time in the kitchen this Halloween, gather your family around the cauldron to create a sweet, spooky dessert.

Tricks and treats may provide thrills, but a homemade concoction can be the star of your hauntingly happy evening.

This Ghostly Graveyard Cake takes imagination and creativity from everyone with tombstones, skulls and spooky icing daring all to try a bite. With looks this chilling, it’s a perfect treat to enjoy while watching everyone’s favorite scary movie.

Ghostly Graveyard Cake Ingredients

1 box chocolate cake mix

10 chocolate creme cookies

1 cup black melting chips

1 cup red melting chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 cans buttercream icing

1 purple food coloring

1 black food coloring

skull sprinkles

tombstones and bones candies Photo source culinarynet

1. Prepare cake mix according to package instructions in three 6-inch baking pans. Once baked, allow to completely cool outside of pans.

2. In zip-top bag, using rolling pin, crush chocolate creme cookies; set aside.

3. In separate small bowls, add black melting chips and red melting chips.

4. In microwave, heat heavy whipping cream 1 1/2 minutes. Pour half the mixture into one bowl of chips and other half into other bowl of chips. Stir until chips are completely melted; set aside.

5. After cakes cool, on cake board, add small amount of buttercream icing so cake sticks. Using bread knife, level cakes.

6. Place one cake on cake board and add thin layer of icing on top. Place second layer of cake on top and add thin layer of icing on top. Place final layer of cake on top and add thin layer of icing on top.

Add thin layer of icing to entire cake. Freeze 15 minutes.

7. In small bowl, mix two parts purple food coloring to one part black food coloring. Ice cake with deep purple icing. Using grooved scraper, scrape along sides of cake. Using angled spatula, smooth top of cake.

8. Add skull sprinkles around edges of cake. Using piping bag with small opening at tip, drip black drip mixture around top edges of cake. Repeat using red drip mixture.

9. Add chocolate creme cookie crumbs to top of cake. Add tombstones and bone sprinkles to top of cake.