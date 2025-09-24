Two Tropical Depressions Expected to Form According to National Hurricane Center

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Wed Sep 24 2025

No threat to US with Hurricane Gabrielle (moving away from US).

For the North Atlantic… Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of America:

1. Central and Western Tropical Atlantic (AL93):

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to show signs of organization.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the western tropical Atlantic, well north of the Leeward Islands.

﻿Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days… high…90 percent.

*A curve is likely for this storm – Bermuda to keep a close eye on it.

2. Eastern Caribbean Sea (AL94):

A tropical wave over the northeastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across much of the Windward and Leeward Islands. This wave is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and across the Dominican Republic beginning tonight. The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic in a couple of days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development late this week and weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas.

Interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours… low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days… high…80 percent.

*US and Bahamas to monitor this storm, as it has potential to move West