National Hurricane Center Monitoring Two Potential Systems in Atlantic

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook :

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad low pressure area located about midway between the Windward Islands and the coast of west Africa have become better organized since yesterday. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or two as the system moves west-northwestward or northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. It has a high (90 percent) chance of formation in the next 48 hours and the next 7 days.

Models predict a turn close to Bermuda early next week.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave emerging off the west coast of Africa is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible towards the mid to latter part of this week as it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph, moving from the eastern to central portion of the tropical Atlantic. It has a near zero chance of development in the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance in the next 7 days.

Information provided by the National Hurricane Center