Polk County Weekly Weather Report

Polk County is starting the week with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Today, expect a high of 87°F with thunderstorms anticipated around 6 PM. Winds remain light with gusts up to 6 mph. Rain chances are at 70%, so it’s wise to keep an umbrella handy.

The stormy trend continues through midweek, with Tuesday seeing an 80% chance of storms and temperatures ranging from 74°F to 86°F. Wednesday and Thursday follow suit, with rain chances at 70% and 65% respectively, and highs around 85°F.

Rain tapers off slightly by Friday, with a 50% chance of showers and a high of 84°F. The weekend brings a welcome change—Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 84°F, while Sunday is expected to be sunny and pleasant, reaching 84°F after a cool morning low of 68°F. Overall, prepare for a wet week with a bright finish.

*This weather report is courtesy of Apple Weather and is subject to change at any time.