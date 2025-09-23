Fourteen Year Old Charged With Multiple Car Thefts Has Pervious Convictions & Was On Probation

Fingerprints collected from two stolen vehicles and the subsequent analysis by a latent print examiner resulted in the positive identification and arrest of a 14-year-old suspect who is on probation, for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and other charges.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 14th, a Lakeland resident contacted PCSO and reported the theft of her 2020 Kia Forte. Two hours later, another Lakeland resident reported the theft of his Toyota Tacoma. The Toyota owner located his stolen truck via a mobile app on his phone, and showed deputies the location, parked in a field off of Parker Street West. When deputies responded to that location, they found both stolen vehicles parked where they could not be seen from the road.

The PCSO Forensics Investigations Unit responded and processed both vehicles, recovering fingerprints from each and from items found inside. After being processed, the vehicles were returned to their rightful owners and the investigation continued.

The latent print cards were taken to the PCSO Identification Section and processed through databases; the prints from the exterior hood, driver’s door, and a rear door, were positively identified as belonging to 14-year-old Eluterio Koenig, who has previously been convicted of theft and has been on probation since December 2024.

Detectives interviewed Koenig, who admitted to being in the area where the Kia was stolen, then said he was “riding in the Kia.” He then confessed to stealing it and throwing away the key. He also admitted to stealing the Toyota, parking it where it was found, and leaving the key inside it.

Koenig was arrested and charged with:

2 counts grand theft of a motor vehicle (F3)

2 counts burglary (F3)

Grand theft of a controlled substance (F3)

Violation of probation (M2)

“Last week was National Forensic Science Week, where we take time to express our appreciation for our forensics investigators, identification technicians, and latent print examiners – and this case is just one of thousands of examples of how integral they are to solving crimes and putting criminals in jail. I’m so proud of these agency members who work so hard behind the scenes to help keep our citizens safe.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.