Fatal Crash Reported on Polk Parkway in Lakeland

LAKELAND – A fatal crash occurred this afternoon on the Polk Parkway near Clark Road, prompting a major emergency response from Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 4:28 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Parkway. Multiple rescue units were dispatched to the scene, including MR024, BC003, MD031, MD034, MD231, and MR023.

Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality in the crash. Details on the number of vehicles involved and additional injuries have not yet been released.

Traffic in the area has been heavily impacted as troopers and rescue crews continue their investigation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

The Florida Highway Patrol will release more information as the investigation continues.