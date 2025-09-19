PCSO Hosting Combo Active Assailant Preparation Program/Firearms Safety Class

The PCSO will be hosting a combo Active Assailant Preparation Program/Firearms Safety Class which includes the Concealed Weapons Permit AND best practices on how to prepare for, prevent, or respond to an active assailant.

The class is scheduled for Saturday, October 4th from 8 am – 1 pm.

This program is taught by highly trained PCSO law enforcement professionals. It provides:

The requirements directed by the Florida Department of Agriculture as part of an application to obtain a concealed weapons permit; And an overview of active shooter incidents and best practices about how to prepare for, prevent and respond to an active assailant at your church, business, or another venue.

The “Run, Hide, Fight” training model will be covered, including tactics and strategies of what to do when law enforcement arrives. Instructors will also discuss the potential role of Florida concealed weapon license holders and the legal justification of “lethal engagement” with an active assailant.

**This class will include firearm use or training and is taught by instructors at the PCSO Burnham-McCall Training Center.

IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND this Active Assailant Preparation Program YOU MUST CALL 863-298-6242 during normal office hours (Mon-Fri, 8-5) to reserve your spot. There are only 40 spots per class so call now before they fill up.

Cost of the class is $70; proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., and the cost is non-refundable.

Students must bring their own ammunition; if a student does not have ammo, it may be purchased from PCSO for $12.50.

The concealed weapon permit class is from 8:00 a.m. to noon, followed by a 1.5 hour active assailant preparation training.

Once the program is completed, the student will receive a certificate of completion, to include in their permit application. Each student will also receive an application packet with instructions on how to apply, through the Florida Department of Agriculture.

CLASS REQUIREMENTS:

Students shall not wear loose hanging clothing and shall wear close-toed shoes. Each student will be required to provide the following:

1- A modern manufacture firearm capable of using modern ammunition.

2- 50 rounds of clean modern manufacture ammunition for the firearm that is brought.

3- Modern manufacture protective eye-wear designed for a shooting environment.

4- Modern manufacture hearing protection designed for a shooting environment.

5- Adequate sun protection. (i.e. hat, long-sleeved shirt, sunscreen)

6- Adequate hydration for extended outdoor activity.

Any questions about this course? Please call 863-534-7200 during normal office hours and ask to speak with Sergeant Daniel Bennett or Sergeant Keith Caratsole.