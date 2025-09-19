“Fool Around and Find Out – Again” – Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests 246 suspects during seven-day human trafficking and sexual predator enforcement operation

During a seven-day-long undercover human trafficking operation, which began on September 8, 2025, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 230 suspects involved in illegal acts related to soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, or aiding/abetting or transporting prostitutes; at the same time, detectives worked with partnering agencies to arrest child sexual predators and charged an additional 16 suspects who traveled to an undercover location to have sex with who they thought were children or solicited children online.

Human trafficking investigation:

PCSO detectives were joined by investigators from the Department of Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division, Florida Department of Financial Services, Auburndale P.D., Bartow P.D., Davenport P.D., Haines City P.D., Lake Wales P.D., Winter Haven P.D., Zephyrhills P.D., and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; and supported by Attorney General James Uthmeier Office of Statewide Prosecution, and the State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit Brian Haas.

Members from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Florida Department of Health Child Protection, and social services organizations One More Child, My Name My Voice, and Heartland for Children were also embedded with detectives and investigators during the entirety of the investigation.

The 111 suspects who travelled to commit prostitution were screened by detectives and the social services organizations to determine if they were being trafficked or exploited by others, and were offered services by the social services organizations at the operation. During this investigation, 10 possible human trafficking victims were identified.

There were 99 suspects arrested for soliciting a prostitute and traveling to the undercover location to negotiate having sex in exchange for money. Twenty (20) other suspects were arrested for aiding/abetting, transporting, or deriving proceeds from prostitutes, or other criminal charges.

Detectives charged a total of 89 felonies and 282 misdemeanors (371 total charges) during the investigation. The suspects’ prior criminal histories included a combined total of 317 felonies and 389 misdemeanors (706 total charges).

“The online prostitution industry enables and empowers human traffickers, allowing them to profit off the people they exploit. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime – it results in human exploitation, misery, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

“Human traffickers are vile predators who exploit the vulnerable, and once again, a disproportionate number of those arrested in this sting were illegal aliens,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Here in Florida, we will not give these traffickers the opportunity to destroy more lives.”

Some interesting notes from the operation:

46 are in the United States illegally from the following countries: Bahamas, Brazil, China, Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela

182 are from outside Polk County, including visiting from 11 different states/Puerto Rico

5 said they were receiving government assistance

26 said they were married

The youngest suspect is 18; the oldest is67 years old.

15 firearms were brought to the location by different suspects; one was stolen

32 people were charged with possession of narcotics

16 suspects had prior prostitution charges, from 7 prior PCSO undercover operations

Sexual predator investigation:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint-agency investigation focusing on those who prey upon and travel to meet and sexually batter and rape children from September 8th through 14th, 2025, during which 15 men were arrested for multiple felonies; detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one other suspect. PCSO detectives were joined by detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington (MN) Police, Auburndale Police, Davenport Police, Lake City Police, Pinellas Park Police, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and detectives assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations task force.

The suspects communicated with and solicited who they thought were children or guardians of children online. Fourteen suspects showed up to an undercover location in Polk County at separate times to sexually batter children.Three of the 14 suspects were charged with human trafficking, for offering to pay an adult to have sex with their child.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a Lake Placid man (the 15th suspect) who solicited who he thought was a child’s parent, offering to pay to commit sex acts with a child. That suspect, Robert Hill, was arrested in Highlands County on September 18, 2025.

“It is extremely disturbing when we encounter nasty child predators like these who are very eager to have sex with children. This is why we conduct these types of undercover operations. Keeping children safe is our number one priority, and we appreciate our partnering agencies, without whom we would not be as successful in apprehending these dangerous offenders.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

SUSPECTS ARRESTED:

1. 48-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Torres, DOB 5/8/1977, of Saint Cloud, FL. Torres sent social media messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 15-year-old boy. He told the UC that he was 40 years old and was explicit in describing the sex acts he wanted to perform on the child. He sent the UC nude photos. When he showed up to the undercover location he was placed under arrest.

Torres was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Transmission of material harmful to a minor (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious battery on a minor (F3)

· Knowingly driving with suspended license (M1)

2. 62-year-old Louie Macalinao, DOB 3/9/1963, of Davenport, FL. Macalinao sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. Cooper’s online dating profile says he is a “daddy looking for a younger boy.” He sent explicit sexual messages describing what he wanted to do with the boy, and said that he would be patient. He drove to the undercover location and resisted arrest. He told detectives that he has been married for 30 years and has children and grandchildren. He said that he is the CEO of Heritage ALF, Inc. in Plant City, an assisted living facility for Alzheimer’s patients.

Macalinao was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Resisting arrest (M1)

3. 33-year-old Anthony Ramos, Jr., DOB 8/9/1992, of Winter Haven, FL. Ramos sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. He repeatedly asked the UC to send nude pictures to him. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he was taken into custody without incident.

Ramos was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Allowing child to engage in sex (F3)

4. 30-year-old Cameron Francis, DOB 1/20/1995, of Clearwater, FL. Francis repeatedly asked an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl to be in a relationship with him. He had a sexually charged conversation with the UC, and sent two nude photos, telling her, “age doesn’t matter.” When he arrived at the undercover location with a 24-pack of condoms, he was taken into custody.

Francis was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Two counts transmission of material harmful to minor (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

5. 39-year-old Hugo Dos Santos, DOB 2/6/1986, of Kissimmee, FL. Dos Santos sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, with condoms, he was taken into custody without incident.

Dos Santos was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Transmission of material harmful to minor (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

6. 30-year-old Jamal Jones, DOB 12/15/1994, of Osceola, FL. Jones sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

7. 51-year-old Alier Aponte Rosa, DOB 1/5/1974, of Kissimmee, FL. Aponte Rosa sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he fought detectives who were taking him into custody and continued to actively resist them.

Aponte Rosa was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Battery on LEO (F3)

· Resisting arrest with violence (F3)

· Resisting arrest without violence (M1)

8. 40-year-old Trey Taunton, DOB 8/30/1985, of Minneola, FL. Taunton sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. He told the UC that he is 35 years old (not 40). He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he was taken into custody without incident. He told detectives that he is a psychotherapist for Family Life Counseling and mainly works with young adults, and that prior to his current position, he was a swim coach and guidance counselor at Montverde Academy in Lake County.

Taunton was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Use of computer to seduce a child (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Misrepresenting age (F2)

9. 33-year-old Bharat Baichan, DOB 7/22/1992, of Davenport, FL. Baichan sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. He told the UC that he is 30 years old (not 33). He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, with condoms, he was taken into custody without incident.

Baichan was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Misrepresenting age (F2)

10. 42-year-old Daniel Napoline, DOB 1/26/1983, of Clermont, FL. Napoline sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he was taken into custody without incident.

Napoline was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

11. 26-year-old Spencer Englehardt, DOB 4/20/1999, of Minneola, FL. Englehardt sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a father of a 13-year-old girl. He told the UC that he would pay $100 for 90 minutes of sex with the child. He told the UC that he is 24 years old (not 26). He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he was taken into custody without incident.

Englehardt was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (F1)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Misrepresenting age (F2)

12. 23-year-old Detraun Vaughan, DOB 3/16/2002, of Kissimmee, FL. Vaughan sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, with marijuana and cocaine, he was taken into custody without incident.

Vaughan was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Possession of cocaine (F3)

· Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

· Possession of paraphernalia (M1)

13. 31-year-old Christopher Williams,DOB 11/4/1993, of Orlando, FL. Williams sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a father of a 13-year-old girl. He told the UC that he would pay $70 to have sex with the child. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, with condoms, he actively resisted detectives’ efforts to take him into custody.

Williams was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (F1)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit guardian (F3)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Escape (F3)

· Resisting arrest (M1)

14. 50-year-old Jerry Siniard, DOB 1/1/1975, of Orlando, FL. Siniard sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a father of a 13-year-old girl. He told the UC that he would pay $70 plus some meth to have sex with the child. He sent explicit messages describing the sex acts he wanted to perform. When he arrived at the undercover location, he actively resisted detectives’ efforts to take him into custody.

Siniard was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Human trafficking (F1)

· Traveling to meet a minor (F2)

· Use of computer to solicit guardian (F3)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

· Attempted lewd/lascivious conduct by person over 18 (F2)

· Possession of meth with intent to sell (F2)

15. 56-year-old Robert Vincent Hill III,DOB 3/31/1969, of Lake Placid, FL. Hill sent social media messages to an undercover detective posing as a father of a 13-year-old girl. He told the UC that he would pay $200 to give erotic massages to the child and show her how to feel like a woman. Detectives learned that he is a Sergeant for the Florida Department of Corrections and lives in Highlands County. They obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on the warrant on September 18th.

Hill was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Use of computer to solicit guardian (F3)

· Use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3)

WANTED:

Kyle Mullen, DOB 7/16/1989, of Jacksonville, FL. Mullen solicited an undercover detective posing as a 12-year-old girl online, and sent the UC a nude photo. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with transmission of material harmful to a minor (F3) and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3).