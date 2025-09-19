Explore the Unknown at Polk County’s Halloween Cryptid Event

Join Polk County Parks & Recreation for a thrilling, family-friendly Halloween event on October 11, 2025, at 4 p.m. at 249 Church Ave., Homeland, FL. Dive into the world of cryptids, local legends, and mysterious folklore brought to life under the moonlight!

This free event is perfect for all ages and offers a variety of exciting activities. Meet real-life investigators and creature experts, take part in monster-themed games, enjoy hands-on crafts, and learn the spooky stories behind Florida’s mythical creatures.

Don’t miss the family-friendly costume contest at 5:30 p.m., so be sure to dress to impress—with no scares too big for little ones.

Whether you’re a believer in the unknown or just looking for a night of unique fun, this event promises an unforgettable Halloween experience.

For more information, call (863) 534-6911. Don’t miss your chance to explore the strange and spooky!