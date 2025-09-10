Campus Event Turns Violent: Charlie Kirk Conservative Activist Shot In Utah

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday while appearing at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and chief executive officer of Turning Point USA, was hosting a campus event as part of his “American Comeback Tour” when shots rang out. The incident happened under a tent set up for a student Q&A session, sometimes described as a “Prove Me Wrong” booth. Witnesses reported panic as attendees scrambled for safety after Kirk was struck in the upper body, according to reports.

University police confirmed that shots had been fired on campus and that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Video footage shared online showed the moment Kirk fell after being hit, with students screaming and rushing away. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, though his condition has not been released at this time.

Political leaders responded swiftly to the news. Utah Senator Mike Lee asked the public to pray for Kirk and the students at Utah Valley University, saying he was closely tracking developments. Other lawmakers also offered support and urged calm while law enforcement secured the scene. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were assisting in the investigation and monitoring for potential wider threats.

Kirk is known nationally as the face of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that has focused heavily on outreach to college students and young voters. His events often draw strong crowds of supporters as well as protests from opponents, reflecting his polarizing position in American politics.

As of Wednesday evening, officials had not released details on Kirk’s medical condition, the name of the suspect, or a possible motive. Authorities continue to investigate, and additional updates are expected in the coming hours.