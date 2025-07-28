Polk Congressman Scott Franklin Led Bipartisan Framework for National Farm Disaster Relief, Including $676 Million for Florida Farmers

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

Polk Congressman Scott Franklin Led Florida Delegation’s Bipartisan Framework for National Farm Disaster Relief—Part of $21B Aid Plan and $676M Now Headed to Florida

Polk County, FL – Florida farmers are receiving a much-needed boost: nearly $676 million in disaster relief, delivered through a federal block grant to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). But this aid is just one piece of a sweeping national program, part of a $21 billion agricultural disaster relief effort included in the American Relief Act of 2025.

Congressman Scott Franklin, representing Polk County, played a pivotal role in laying groundwork for this national relief framework. In early 2023, Franklin and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D–FL) co-sponsored the bipartisan Block Grant Assistance Act (H.R. 662). Though prompted by Florida’s hurricanes, its language was crafted for national application, authorizing USDA to issue block grants to any state suffering disaster losses—droughts, wildfires, floods, hurricanes, derechos, winter storms—and more. The bill passed the House unanimously but stalled in the Senate on a 43–53 procedural vote amid larger budget negotiations—not opposition to its content.

Despite the Senate setback, the essential elements of H.R. 662 were incorporated into the American Relief Act of 2025. That act directed USDA to distribute $21 billion nationwide in agricultural disaster aid and an additional $10 billion in economic assistance. Approximately $220 million of that went specifically to block grants like Florida’s.

On July 21, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins used that authority to send $675.9 million to Florida growers—representing the largest state-specific block grant under the new framework.

Franklin emphasized his contributions:

“I led House passage of the Block Grant Assistance Act to give USDA the authority to deliver rapid and flexible aid to producers impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. I also introduced the TEMP Act and co-led the RAISE Act to improve access to capital and disaster support for small and midsize producers.”

The TEMP Act prevents farmers from being penalized for receiving multiple aid forms. The RAISE Act, co-sponsored by Franklin, Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Darren Soto (D–FL), expanded access for small and midsize producers. Several Florida delegation members, including Reps. Laurel Lee and Daniel Webster, later backed the effort and signed a united letter urging USDA to expedite aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Local leaders have welcomed the official announcement. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson called it “a major victory,” saying:

“This funding will ensure Florida’s farmers and ranchers have the tools and resources they need to recover and remain competitive in the global marketplace.”

Florida’s commitment to agriculture has also been reflected at the state level. Just weeks before the USDA announcement, state lawmakers approved a $140 million investment in citrus recovery and innovation, led by Senate President Ben Albritton. That funding will be detailed in a separate report.

While this $676 million is specifically for Florida, it is part of a broad national approach that aims to support farmers in multiple states hit by climate-related disasters. USDA estimates $21 billion in aid will be distributed nationwide, with Florida receiving one of the largest individual shares.

Polk County, a cornerstone of Florida’s agricultural economy with strong citrus, cattle, and specialty crop production, stands to gain from this targeted funding. As input costs rise and climate volatility intensifies, the speed and flexibility of the block‑grant model signal a long-sought improvement in federal disaster response.

Franklin framed the moment this way:

“With the right leadership in place, we are finally seeing the decisive action our agricultural industry has been waiting for.”

The Daily Ridge will monitor FDACS’s rollout of application guidelines and continue reporting on how Polk County’s agricultural community uses this vital assistance