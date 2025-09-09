Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Almost $800 Worth of Lottery Tickets From Lakeland Convenience Store

29-year old David Martinez Santiesteban of Brandon got arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on September 5th.

Four thefts of lottery tickets had occurred at a convenience store in south Lakeland. The thefts happened on August 24th, 28th, 29th, and 30th.

Changes were made at the store to thwart additional thefts, and the changes worked– the suspect made another attempt on September 3rd, but failed.

The total value of the lottery ticket thefts was $785.

Detectives Arcila and Evans worked diligently on the case and developed a suspect, David Martinez Santiesteban, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

On September 5th, David arrived at the PCSO’s Southwest District Office and turned himself in. He also admitted to his crimes.

David Martinez Santiesteban was charged with: Burglary (4-counts), Petit Theft (4-counts), and Attempted Burglary. David’s burglary charges were enhanced one degree due to his traveling across county lines.