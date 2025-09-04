Speed Humps Approved for Roads in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Mulberry

by James Coulter

Fifteen traffic-calming devices have been approved for installation on three county roads in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Mulberry.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Sept. 2, Polk County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve three ordinances on the installation of traffic-calming devices, or speed humps.

The first ordinance approves two humps to be installed on Wheeler Road near Lakeland, which will cost an estimated cost of $10,000.

The second ordinance approves four humps to be installed on Avenue U Northwest near Winter Haven, which will cost an estimated $20,000.

The third ordinance approves the installation of nine humps on Dean Street near Mulberry for an estimated cost of $45,000.

In all three instances, an area resident had requested the County for the installation of these traffic-calming devices, and traffic studies conducted by county staff had determined that these roads met the required criteria based on traffic and speed volume.

David Gilvers, the resident who approached the County with the request for Dean Street, had lived along that street for 35 years. He mentioned how many vehicles, especially semi-trucks, used that road as a shortcut.

“The traffic is horrendous there,” he said. “I have called the highway patrol, but they say they cannot do anything.”

Jonathan Bass has lived on the street for eight years. He and his wife purchased their first house there. Sitting on the porch, he appreciates everything that drew him to that community, both the neighborhood children and the local wildlife.

“But as you sit there, you will be interrupted by large trucks flying down that road,” he said. “It is a nice way to get around intersections, but once it starts putting folks in danger is where I have an issue with it.”

Another resident, James Collins, has lived in the community with his wife for 30 years and at the same address for nine years. He noted how many vehicles would speed along the road early in the morning and later in the afternoon to get onto a nearby highway.

Yet another resident, Ashley Prevatail, supported the installation of the traffic calming devices but asked why similar devices could not also be installed on a nearby road, Kids School Road, which experienced similar traffic and speeding problems. She also mentioned how a nearby bridge developed cracks in its infrastructure.

“The traffic is ridiculous,” she said. “It has been an ongoing problem all my life.”

Commissioner Bill Braswell requested that county staff investigate installing calming devices on Kids School Road and inspecting the nearby bridge for deficiencies.