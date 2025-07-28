Central Florida Heat Wave Pushes Index Over 100 Degrees in Polk County

Polk County residents are feeling the full force of a Central Florida heat wave this week, with heat index values soaring to dangerous levels. In some parts of the county, the index has reportedly reached as high as 108 degrees, creating hazardous conditions for outdoor workers, vulnerable populations, and even household pets.

The heat index, often referred to as the “feels like” temperature, combines air temperature and humidity to give a more accurate measure of what people actually experience. While the actual air temperature in Polk County has been hovering in the mid-90s, the high humidity has pushed the index well into triple digits by the early afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for much of the Central Florida region throughout the week, warning residents to take precautions such as staying indoors during peak hours, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities. While no official warnings specific to Polk County had been issued as of Monday morning, local officials are urging people to remain alert to changing conditions and to check on elderly neighbors or those without reliable access to air conditioning.

Heat waves in Florida are not unusual in late July, but the prolonged stretch of high humidity combined with afternoon highs has made this particular system more oppressive than average. Meteorologists expect the pattern to persist for several more days, with little relief in sight until the weekend when rain chances slightly increase.