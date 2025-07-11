PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Southwest Florida Water Management District has received an Environmental Resource Permit application number 886041 from Daniel Oliveira, DGC Development Corp, 601 N Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801.

Application received: January 10, 2024.

Project Name: 0 Bordeau.

Project Size: 1.34 +/- acres (58,272.5 sq ft).

Location: Lot 7, 8, and 9 in Auburndale, in Polk County.

Outstanding Florida Water: No.

Aquatic preserve: No.

The application is available for public inspection Monday through Friday at Southwest Florida Water Management District, 7601 Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637-6759. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the application and submit written comments concerning the application. Comments must include the permit application number and be received within 14 days from the date of this notice.

If you wish to be notified of agency action or an opportunity to request an administrative hearing regarding the application, you must send a written request referencing the permit application number to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Regulation Performance Management Department, 2379 Broad Street, Brooksville, FL 34604-6899 or submit your request through the District’s website at www.WaterMatters.org.

The District does not discriminate based on disability. Anyone requiring accommodation under the ADA should contact the Regulation Performance Management Department at (352) 796-7211 or 1-800-423-1476; TDD only 1-800-231-6103.

July 11, 2025

LSAR0076766