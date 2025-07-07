Public Notice of Fictitious Name

73.9 F
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Notice is hereby given pursuant to the Fictitious Name Act, Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the undersigned is engaged in business under the fictitious name:

Goddess Links Permanent Jewelry

and intends to register the said name with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations.

Business Owner:

Manifest Fempire LLC

Principal Place of Business:

Mobile Business – Servicing Polk County and Surrounding Areas, Florida

The business provides mobile permanent jewelry services including welded-on jewelry installations, pop-up events, private parties, and personalized intention-setting rituals.

Dated this 7th day of July, 2025.

